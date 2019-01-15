Sam Smith undergoes surgery

London: Singer Sam Smith on Tuesday underwent a surgery to remove a stye from his left eye. Before getting operated, the "Pray" singer took to social media and told his fans that he was "scared" of surgery, reported dailymail.co.uk.

He also posted photographs of his swollen eye and captioned it as "Stye with me".

"So. I'm getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I'm f**king scared and also super hyped that I get to wear the pirate patch," he wrote.

However, he later said he was being "super dramatic".

The multiple Grammy Award winner has dealt with more serious health issues in the past, including mental health and anxiety.