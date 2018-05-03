Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself

Los Angeles: A man convicted of stalking actress Sandra Bullock has killed himself after a police stand-off. While the Los Angeles Police Department has not released the man's name, a spokesperson confirmed to people.com that officers arrived at an address matching that of Joshua James Corbett on Wednesday morning.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home, a spokesperson said, adding that "SWAT was on scene due to suspect's threat of violence towards police."

Following a stand-off, he died of a self-inflicted injury. Police would not confirm the nature of the injury but noted it was not a gunshot wound, people.com said.

Last May, Corbett, 42, was sentenced to five years of probation for stalking Bullock and breaking into her home in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary, the outlet reported.

In addition to receiving probation, Corbett was issued a 10-year protective order and was required to seek continued treatment at a mental health facility.