Sandra Oh wins big, becomes first Asian actor to win multiple Golden Globes

Washington: The co-host for Golden Globes 2019, Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Killing Even. Taking to the stage, Oh thanked series created Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the entire cast of the series.

The win is Oh's second Golden Globe win, making her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes. She had earlier won it in 2006 for essaying the role of Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.

"But mostly, there are two people here that I'm so grateful that they`re here with me. I`d like to thank my mother and my father," Oh added, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This is Oh`s first win for playing the character of an MI5 analyst Eve Polastri, who became obsessed with an unhinged female assassin named Villanelle. The role had earned her an Emmy nomination last year.