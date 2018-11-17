हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza hits the gym for the first time after baby's birth - See pic

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.   

Pic courtesy: @MirzaSania (Twitter)

Mumbai: Sania Mirza is back to the gym to focus on her fitness regime after the birth of her first bundle of joy - son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The Tennis champion taking to Twitter shared a picture of herself in the gym on Friday.

The sportsperson wrote: "Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop  it’s going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically !!gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday  #Day1 (sic)."

The Tennis ace is a former world No. 1 in doubles, and she has six Grand Slam titles to her credit. She began playing the sport from the age of six and became a professional player in 2003. She is one of the most popular female sports personalities in the country.

For the unversed, Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple had a Nikah in Hyderabad, India on April 12, 2010.

There are reports suggesting that a biopic on Sania is on the anvil. Interestingly, films on other sports personalities  Saina Nehwal, Kapil Dev,  Abhinav Bindra and PV Sindhu-  have already been announced.

Here's looking forward to seeing Sania in the Tennis Court once again.

