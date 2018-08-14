हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza lashes out at troll who wished her on Pakistan's Independence Day

Tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday lashed out at a troll, who wished her on Pakistan's Independence  Day.

Sania Mirza lashes out at troll who wished her on Pakistan&#039;s Independence Day

New Delhi: Tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday lashed out at a troll, who wished her on Pakistan's Independence  Day.

Pakistan celebrates it's Independence Day on August 14 while India celebrates it on August 15. Sania, who is married to famous Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, was questioned on the celebrations by one of her followers. The Twitter user wrote, “Happy Independence Day Sania Mirza. Aapka Independence Day aaj hai na? (Your country’s Independence Day is today, right?)”

In her reply to the tweet that has now been deleted, Sania wrote, “Jee nahi. Mera aur meri country ka Independence Day kal hai. Mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj. Hope your confusion is cleared. Wese aapka kab hai? You seem very confused. (No. My country and I will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow. However, my husband and his country celebrate it today. But when is yours?”

However, this is not the first time Sania has received distasteful comments from Twitterati. But she has managed to give it back to them in the most dignified way possible.

Sania and Shoaib are expecting their first child together.

Recently during an interview, the latter gave an unexpected answer when she was asked to pick a sport for her child. She neither chose Tennis nor cricket. She said she would want her child to become a doctor.

The Tennis star also said that she may choose a third country as she hasn't thought about the nationality of her child. 

And when she was asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Sania replied saying it doesn't really matter. However, she mentioned that her husband has always wanted to have a girl child.

Here's the latest on Sania and her biopic:

Biopics on sportspersons have drawn the audiences to the theatres, and hence the trend will continue.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ronnie Screwvala has bought the film rights to Mirza's story. And it may soon get translated into a film.
The Tennis ace is a former world No. 1 in doubles, and she has six Grand Slam titles to her credit. She began playing the sport from the age of six and became a professional player in 2003. She is one of the most popular female sports personalities in the country.

