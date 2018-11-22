हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza shares a glimpse of son Izhaan—See pic

Proud daddy Shoaib had announced the good news on his social media handle.

Sania Mirza shares a glimpse of son Izhaan—See pic

New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik became proud parents to baby boy on October 30, 2018. The couple named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik which means the gift of God in Arabic.

The fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first pictures of the little baby boy but the tennis player is yet to share one. However, she did post an adorable photo where the new mommy can be seen with little Izhaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Moments #Allhamdulillah

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love , Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan @realshoaibmalik #Allhamdulillah

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Proud daddy Shoaib had announced the good news on his social media handle, and congratulatory messages flooded his timeline. Recently, pictures of Sania coming out from a hospital, holding baby Izhaan in her arms has gone viral.

Filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan was the first one to break the news of Sania delivering a baby boy. The 'Om Shanti Om' director took to her Instagram and shared the good news with fans. Sania and Farah share a great bond of friendship and often hang out together.

Ecstatic hubby Shoaib announced wifey's pregnancy on social media on April 23, 2018.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

Here's hoping to see a complete family portrait soon!

 

Tags:
Sania MirzaShoaib MalikIzhaan Mirza Malikizhaan pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close