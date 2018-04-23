Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik post about 'Baby Mirza Malik',social media goes berserk

New Delhi: India's Tennis champion Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik gave subtle hints through their Twitter handle that they are expecting their first child. They also reiterated that the child's surname would be Mirza Malik.

Sania tweeted an image which almost confirmed her pregnancy. Hubby Shoaib Malik too followed suit and posted the same picture.

Check out the picture below:

Congratulatory messages flooded Sania and Shoaib's accounts as soon as they announced Sania's pregnancy in a unique manner.

Earlier in March 2018, Sania and Shoaib had said in a statement that they wanted a daughter but whenever they decide to start a family, Sania would want her child's surname to be 'Mirza Malik'.

"I have not changed my surname (post marriage) and my name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward," her statement read.

Sania brought a revolution in women's tennis in India and was ranked No. 1 in the women's doubles rankings. She made her international debut in 2003 and played singles till 2013. She has three Grand Slam Mixed Doubles title, winning the 2009 Australian Open, 2012 French Open and the 2014 US Open.

She has also won three Grand Slam Doubles title - 2016 Australian Open, 2015 Wimbledon and US Open.

Shoaib Malik represented Pakistani on the cricket field and also catined the national side. He played his first One-Day International against the West Indies in 1999 and his first Test match in 2001 against Bangladesh.

The two got married on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad followed by Pakistani wedding customs in Lahore.