Sania Mirza wishes nation on Aug 15, recalls her real moment of independence

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday took to Twitter to wish the nation Independence Day.

"With freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let’s salute the nation Happy Independence Day," she tweeted. However, it was her reply to husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's message that caught everyone's attention in India and across the border. "Wishing Indians all over the globe (especially the one at home) a very #HappyIndepenceDayIndia", Shoaib Malik had captioned on Twitter to which Sania Mirza replied with an "Awe" message.

Check out her post here:

With freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let’s salute the nation Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/QFmcIJI4KZ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2018

The winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles shared few photos of her, dressed in the tricolor themed outfit, in her next tweet in which she is seen watering a sapling she planted after hoisting the national flag. Here's what she posted:

Planted my saplings today after the flag hoisting and celebrations at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy as part of #HarithaHaram.Thank you @KTRTRS and @USCGHyderabad for this challenge and initiative .. I would like nominate all of my social media family for a greener future pic.twitter.com/LhdKyl0YZI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2018

Earlier in the day, the 32-year-old sportsperson shared a video in which she spoke how she did not let anything come in between her path of success. "I was, obviously, not going to let restrictions like that come in my way of achieving my dreams," she said. She added that the day she started playing for her country was the day she felt her Independence. "The first time I played and won a point for my country was the first time that I felt that I got my independence. I wasn’t going to let the opinions of my naysayers determine the size of my success," she said.

Sania is one of India's most successful tennis stars. The Mumbai-born player often gets attacked on the social media because of her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Lately, Sania has been missing from the action due to her pregnancy, she’s spending time at her home in Hyderabad.