Sanjay Dutt hasn't changed a bit, says Shekhar Suman

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman who is making a comeback after a long time with Sanjay Dutt in 'Bhoomi' feels that Dutt was still the person he had been before.

"Sanjay's USP is that he hasn't changed a bit. We are in a situation where we have lots of beautiful memories, long-standing friendship along with a new film, new people and a new idea, which I believe it can't go wrong," he said in an interview to IANS.

"Sanjay bullies us whenever he is on the set. He delivers his part very well and off-camera he keeps giggling before other actor's shot. So he is very relaxed, chilled out," added Shekhar, who plays a tour guide and Dutt's best friend in the film.

Shekhar recalled the hilarious moment when he played Sanjay Dutt's brother in 'Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se' where Amitabh Bachchan gave the mahurat clap and the shot was messed up because they forgot their lines.

Shekhar returns to movies after over a decade. He was last seen at length in 'Ek Se Badhkar Ek' in 2004. However, the actor does not want to term 'Bhoomi' as his comeback movie.

"I can't relate to this comeback word. I haven't left this industry nor has Sanjay. It is our way to work. It is a question of right opportunity. I have a feeling that this project is right for me."

Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi' is all set to kick off in Agra on February 14. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari who will be seen playing Dutt's daughter in the film.