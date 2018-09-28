Sanjay Dutt might miss his kids Shahraan and Iqra's birthday-Here's why

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is known to be a complete family man, will most likely miss the birthday celebrations of his children Shahraan and Iqra.

This would be the first time that the actor will give the celebration of his kid's birthday a miss due to his jam-packed schedule. Dutt is reportedly shooting for multiple films at a time.

While Sanjay Dutt shot for Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month, he will shoot for Kalank.

The historical period drama Torbaaz features Dutt as an army officer. The actor shot for the film in adverse weather conditions to make it look authentic.

Sanjay Dutt was also recently spotted at a suburban studio as he prepped for his upcoming period drama Panipat. The actor will then begin his preparations for Shamshera which will see the actor as the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.