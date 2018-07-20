हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' hit the screens on June 29 and received rave views. The role of Dutt is played by Ranbir Kapoor who has received heaps of praises for his act in the film. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial shows the tumultuous life of Dutt, in mainly three stages.

Sanjay Dutt talks about being labelled a terrorist and more—Read inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' hit the screens on June 29 and received rave views. The role of Dutt is played by Ranbir Kapoor who has received heaps of praises for his act in the film. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial shows the tumultuous life of Dutt, in mainly three stages.

In an interview with WION, Dutt said that he does not want to go through all what he has faced in life again. The actor also commented on the film being an attempt to whitewash his image, as pointed out by the critics.

The actor told WION, "Who will invest Rs 50 crore for a whitewash job? I told everything to the filmmakers and they decided to use what they wanted,"

"The idea of a biopic came from Manyata. She spoke to the director when I was in jail," he added.

Talking about the events of his life, the same report quotes Sanjay as saying that a gun 'destroyed his life'. "I have paid a huge price for keeping a gun at my place,", he says.

'Sanju' throws light on Sanjay Dutt's struggle with the tag of a 'terrorist'. Major portion of the film shows how Dutt faced legal troubles and was labelled a 'terrorist' .Commenting on that, Dutt said,"I am not a terrorist, please read the confession. I was sentenced under Arms Act. But I did not run away. I came back like a man and faced arrest,".

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays the role of Sanjay's father, Sunil Dutt in the film. The father-son bonding has also been explored in the film and Dutt also spoke about his equation with his parents. WION quotes the actor, “ I wanted to settle abroad and sell steak. But my father came to US and asked me to return,". He further said that his mother Nargis had a 'profound impact' on his life.

Another aspect that the film covers is the women in Dutt's life. However, his first wife Richa Sharma and second wife Rhea Pillai have not been included in the film. Dia Mirza plays the part of Sanjay's third wife, Maanayata in the film. On this, the actor told WION, "The number of women I had been was shared with the filmmakers. I did not tell the filmmakers what to keep and what not to keep. I did not ask them to not include my life with Rhea, Richa or other women. The filmmakers selected the most important parts. Maybe some characters were left out because of the duration of the film,".

Sanjay Dutt

