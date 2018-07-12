हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt to pen an autobiography; book to launch in 2019—Details inside

The actor is currently shooting for 'Prassthanam'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' has taken the box office by the storm. It has been more than a week since the film's release and people are still flooding theatres to watch the movie. 'Sanju' is Sanjay Dutt's biopic and Ranbir Kapoor has perfectly essayed the titular role of Dutt. In the film, Anushka Sharma plays a biographer who writes Sanju's biography. 

A lot of facts about Dutt's life have been highlighted in the film and the performance of every actor has been lauded. 

Here's good news for all the Dutt fans out there, more details about Sanju baba's life will soon be out. Nope, we aren't talking about the sequel to 'Sanju', but about Sanjay Dutt's autobiography!

As per a report in DNA, the actor is all set to pen an autobiography which will launch in the year 2019. Dutt will reveal some interesting stories about his life and we just can't wait to know about them!

The report further says that the untitled book will be available on shelves on Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, which is July 29, 2019. 

The actor is currently shooting for 'Prassthanam'. The movie also stars Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey.

It happens to be Dutt's home-production and is a remake of the 2010 Telugu superhit 'Prasthanam'.

Dutt also has maverick filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' lined up for release. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. Besides, he will also be seen in 'Torbaaz' with Nargis Fakhri and 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor.

