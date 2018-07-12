हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt

The actor was here to inaugurate 'Talent Makers', Jammu's first acting school.

Sanjay Dutt would emerge as bigger star: Rahul Roy
Jammu: Actor Rahul Roy today said he was sure that Sanjay Dutt would emerge as a bigger star, as he lauded "Sanju", the biopic on the controversy-mired Bollywood star.

"It is a good thing that such a movie was made about him, but I don't think two or three hours are not enough to shed light on his life... Anybody can do a mistake and he already paid for his mistake in accordance with the law of the land, he said.

"I'm sure Dutt would emerge as a much bigger star," said Roy, who worked with Dutt in "Gumrah" (1993).

Roy said he was not in the production area but every time he got a chance, he fielded a newcomer or a junior artist.

Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, who was the chief guest, appreciated that now talented artists from Jammu would not have to spend money at big cities for technical guidance as it would be available at their hometown.

