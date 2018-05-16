Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt posts pic in a swimwear, awaits summer

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala is often trending on the internet owing to her gorgeous pictures. The beautiful youngster has more than 200K followers on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life via her social media handle.

Trishala's latest Instagram post grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she 'Can't wait for summer' in the most alluring way possible. Trishala is donning a white coloured swimwear and posing for the perfect click in the photo.

Here's Trishala's Instagram post with the caption 'I️ can’t wait for summer'

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on May 14, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife- Richa Sharma.

Sanjay is presently married to Maanyata and has two children with her - a girl named Iqra and a boy named Shahraan.

Sanjay's biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor is the talk of B-Town these days. Ranbir looks a lot like Sanjay in the teaser of the film and has left everyone spellbound. The biopic is titled 'Sanju' and each day, it gets tougher waiting for the film to hit the silver screen.

'Sanju' is slated to release on June 29, 2018.