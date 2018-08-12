हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt turns 30; Maanayata Dutt has a loving birthday wish

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala celebrated her 30th birthday on August 11, 2018. The gorgeous birthday girl posted an adorable picture on her Instagram with a heart-warming message to all her well-wishers.

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s daughter Trishala Dutt turns 30; Maanayata Dutt has a loving birthday wish
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala celebrated her 30th birthday on August 11, 2018. The gorgeous birthday girl posted an adorable picture on her Instagram with a heart-warming message to all her well-wishers.

Trishala wrote, “#30— thank you God for blessing me with life, for making me the happiest I’ve ever been, and for keeping me alive, happy, and most importantly, healthy. Thank you, everyone, for all your love, sweet comments, thoughtful texts, & phone calls that made my day so special. Thank you IG fam for loving & supporting my family & I since day 1. I appreciate all of you more than you know. Today feels amazing, I can’t wait to celebrate later, and I can’t wait to create beautiful new memories in this next chapter of my life will upload more pics and get back to you all in a bit btw for those wondering, this is WolfGang! he’s a teacup Maltese, weighs 2.5lbs (1.17kgs), and was born in Korea! He licks my tears, senses all my emotions, manages my anxiety, and has the sweetest little soul that gives me unconditional love on a daily basis...a true angel. #teamleo #flirtythirtyandthriving #0810”

Here's her Instagram post:

 

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

On the occasion, Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata wrote a message for the birthday girl.

Check out Maanayata's birthday wish for Trishala right here:

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in 2008. There wedding was a private affair which took place in Goa. The couple dated for about two years before tying the knot. On October 21, 2010, the duo was blessed with twins, a son named Shahran and a daughter named Iqra.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife- Richa Sharma.

Tags:
Trishala DuttSanjay DuttMaanayata Dutt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close