Sanjay Dutt's heartfelt post on father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary will leave you teary-eyed

New Delhi: One of the most loved actors of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt is an avid social media user. The actor keeps his dans updated by sharing bits and pieces from his life on social media. Dutt took to Instagram on Friday and shared a throwback picture with his father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. May 25th is Sunil Dutt's death anniversary and Sanjay's picture on such an emotional day speaks volumes about how much the actor misses his father.

Sanju baba wrote- “Wish you could see me as a free man. Love you... Miss you”

Here is the Instagram post with the throwback pic:

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on May 25, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

Sanjay Dutt's life story will soon be told in the upcoming movie 'Sanju'. The film will follow the actor's life, mainly through three stages, during his drug addict phase, his many love affairs, and during the phase of his life when he went to jail under TADA case.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role of Dutt. The biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Tabu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes are set on the big release.

'Sanju' has been directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The much-awaited film will release on June 29.