Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's throwback pic with daughter Trishala is too cute to miss!

Dutt meanwhile was last seen in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s throwback pic with daughter Trishala is too cute to miss!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt is known for being a family man. Recently, his daughter Trishala took to her social media handle and shared a major throwback picture where she can be seen sitting on daddy's lap.

She wrote: “#ablastfromthepast @duttsanjay”



View this post on Instagram


#ablastfromthepast @duttsanjay

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

Isn't it super cutesy? Trishala is Sanjay's daughter from first wife Richa Sharma, who succumbed to the deadly disease of a brain tumour in 1996. The talented star daughter Trishala stays in the US and has established her own brand in hair extensions called 'DreamTresses Hair Extensions.

On the professional front, a biopic 'Sanju' based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role created a storm at the Box Office. The movie received a massive positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

Dutt, meanwhile was last seen in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. He has a few movies in the line-up such as Panipat, Kalank, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 to name a few.

 

 

