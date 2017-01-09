Sanya Malhotra recreates Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mitwa' moment and it is too good to miss!

New Delhi: 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra on Sunday took to Twitter to share with her fans something special. And, interestingly, it was not about Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Instead, she was caught on cam recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Mitwa' moment.

The 23-year-old actress recently shared a video on the social media where she can be seen flaunting King Khan's signature pose. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that she has done a commendable job in the clip.

"Mitwwaaaaaaa Shot by our very own human jib Mr @niteshtiwari22 and of course world-class editing by me #shootshenanigans #dangalthrowbak," reads the caption. Have a look:

Shot by our very own human jib Mr niteshtiwari22 and of course world-class editing… https://t.co/0XxQVEIK3D — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) January 8, 2017

On the cinema front, her latest release 'Dangal' has now become the highest grossing movie of Bollywood. The Nitesh Tiwari Directorial will be eying Rs 350 crore mark at the Box Office.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23 last year.