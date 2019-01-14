Sapna Chaudhary's modern avatar will blow your mind—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary has a solid fanbase on social media—all thanks to her superhit grooving numbers. The famous face recently shared some pictures on Instagram and we must say that she looks super amazing in them.

Sapna ditched her traditional salwar-suit look for once and can be seen in a modern chic avatar. She dazzles in an ivory body-hugging frill dress and she gets a big thumbs up from us!

Check out her picture and do not miss her caption:

Sapna was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' as a contestant.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2. Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.