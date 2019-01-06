Sapna Choudhary dances to popular track Chhori Bindass, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is an internet sensation. The talented dancer also appeared on season 11 of Bigg Boss and her killer moves had often left us impressed. Sapna is an avid social media user and often shares pics and videos on her Instagram handle. Her fans too, leave no stone unturned in expressing their love for her and flood the comments section with compliments on every post.

Sapna has various fan clubs on Instagram. One such fan club posted a video of her recent show from Kolkata in which the former Bigg Boss contestant can be seen dancing to the popular Haryanvi track 'Chhori Bindass'. The original video too features Sapna.

Check out the video here:

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number titled 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu. Her song titled Love Bite was also a big hit. She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.