sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary sizzles on stage in true Bollywood style - Watch viral video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary recently grooved to the beats of Bollywood songs on stage during a show in Delhi. The actress-singer-dancer took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows her sizzle like a Bollywood star.

Sapna dances to tunes of chartbuster songs Humma Humma and Ladki Beautiful Ker Gayi Chul along with a group of dancers.

Check out the video embedded below:

 

Fabulous event in Delhi - Bollywood style #Bollywood #danceperformance #delhi

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Sapna, who hails from Haryana, has a special appearance in Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's Bairi Kangana 2. She will feature in a song titled Mere Samne Aake

The former Bigg Boss contestant made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts. 

She reportedly took up dancing as a prodfession to earn a livelihood, reports suggest. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite. 

Sapna had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

Tags:
sapna choudharysapna choudhary dancesapna choudhary videosSapna Choudhary songsSapna Choudhary Haryanvi songsSapna Choudhary Bhojpuri songs

