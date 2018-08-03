Sapna Choudhary's dance moves in her latest Instagram video will give you TGIF feels - Watch

Mumbai: Sapna Choudhary has mastered the art of making people go gaga over her dance moves. The 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant took to her Instagram page to share a video that shows her grooving to the popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

Sapna dedicated her performance to producer Pawan Chawla.

She wrote: "Pawan Ji, yeh video mein aapko dedicate karna chahti hoon. Bhagwaan aapko saari khushiya de... all the best & god bless you :-) @pawanchawla2010 #liveperformance #danceperformance #haryana (sic)."

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite. She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.