sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's electrifying performance on Mika Singh's Milegi Milegi will blow your mind-Watch

Known for her moves, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary has yet again grabbed the limelight because of her recent dance performance. Sapna took to her Instagram handle to share a video from one of her much talked about dance performances.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Known for her moves, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary has yet again grabbed the limelight because of her recent dance performance. Sapna took to her Instagram handle to share a video from one of her much talked about dance performances.

Taking to Instagram, Sapna wrote, "Had great fun performing on this latest hit #milegimilegi by @mikasingh. Full video available on my YouTube channel (P&M Sapna Official). Link in Bio. https://youtu.be/GYOtk-tftjw
#stree #streemovie #mikasingh #bollywood #liveperformance."

After a successful stint in Bigg Boss, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite.  She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 11, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name. 

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in the recent times. She has become more popular now.

