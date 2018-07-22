हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's nagin dance on Billori Akh sets internet on fire-Watch

 The song titled 'Billori Akh' featuring Sapna and Punjabi sensation Daljeet was unveiled on Youtube on July 20 

Sapna Choudhary&#039;s nagin dance on Billori Akh sets internet on fire-Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: One of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary's new music video has taken the internet by storm. Not Bollywood or Bhojpuri, this time the Haryanvi sensation has taken over the Punjabi audience with her scintillating moves. The song titled 'Billori Akh' featuring Sapna and Punjabi sensation Daljeet was unveiled on Youtube on July 20 since then it has become a hot favourite amongst youngsters.

Dressed in an all black avatar, Sapna dons a never seen before avatar in the music video and her dance moves will definitely make your Sunday night party even more happening. 

So check it out right here:

The video has garnered over 117k views on Youtube in just a day. 'Billori Akh' has been rendered by Semy Simran.

Sapna, who hails from Haryana, has a special appearance in Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's Bairi Kangana 2. She will feature in a song titled Mere Samne Aake. 

The former Bigg Boss contestant made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts. 

She reportedly took up dancing as a profession to earn a livelihood, reports suggest. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite. 

Sapna had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

Tags:
sapna choudharyBillori AkhPunajbi songbigg boss 11 contestantTeri Aankhya Kajal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close