Sapna Pabbi backs Tanushree, recalls her own ordeal with sexism on film sets

New Delhi: Sapna Pabbi, best known for playing the character of Kiran Rathod in Anil Kapoor starrer '24' series on television has opened up on her ordeal with sexism at workplace. Backing Tanushree Dutta, Sapna wrote a longish post and shared her views.

The '24' actress recalled her horrifying experience and opened up on an incident where she was forced to wear an uncomfortable bikini for a song sequence. She shared how her male director refused to listen to her concern about the costume and adding to her woes was her female stylist who laughed it off.

Here's an excerpt from her post:

“I can recall several instances where I've turned to another woman on a shooting set looking for comfort and support - only to find that she is standing behind the man laughing along with him and his sexism towards me. I remember one in particular where I had Ito wear a bikini for a song and dance sequence. During my trials I had informed my stylist (female) that jumping around in this underwired bikini for more than 7 hours would eventually cause me severe chest pains and if we could just remove the underwire I would feel more comfortable and pain free. I was forced to wear this bikini as it is, as my male director insisted it stay this way. I went ahead and did as I was told in the fear of being dropped/blacklisted from this production house. I woke up in the middle of my sleep due to these agonising chest pains. I will never forget how I resorted to screaming into my pillow.”

Check her complete post here:

Sapna wrote this post in support of Tanushree Dutta, who alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her during the filming of 'Horn Ok Please' (2009). However, Nana Patekar has outrightly denied the allegations and will soon be holding a press conference to present his side of the story. Reportedly, the senior actor is most likely to hold the press conference on October 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

After Tanushree's explosive interview, some of Bollywood's A-listers such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc came out in Tanushree's support and lauded her for speaking about the incident in open.