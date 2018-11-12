हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'Cinderella moment' at 'Kedarnath' trailer launch—Pics

Sara took to Instagram to share a few pics and captioned the post as 'Cinderella moment'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan has often left us awestruck with her Instagram posts. Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The film's trailer dropped today and has been lauded by fans.

Before the trailer launch, Sara took to Instagram to share a few pics and captioned the post as 'Cinderella moment'. In a floral crop top and white long skirt, the star kid looks angelic!

Check out her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Kedarnath is a passionate love story. It is a fictional tale of love blossoming between two individuals in the backdrop of destructive floods. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is slated to release on December 7.

Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer plays a police officer on screen for the first time, and it will be interesting to see him as Sangarm Bhalerao. The film stills and the poster drop ample hints about the film being an out-and-out masala entertainer.

Simmba marks Ranveer's first with Rohit Shetty and the filmmaker's first with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release and will be Ranveers first film post his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

