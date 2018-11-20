हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan reacts to Sara Ali Khan's dating confession on Koffee With Karan

Check out the video

Kartik Aryan reacts to Sara Ali Khan&#039;s dating confession on Koffee With Karan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his confident daughter Sara Ali Khan graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan episode on November 18, 2018. The father-daughter duo were lauded by the viewers on Twitterati for giving some really cool answers on the show. During a segment, Sara also revealed that she wants to date Kartik Aryan and marry Ranbir Kapoor.

When Kartik was asked to comment on her desire to date him, he couldn't stop blushing. He said, "Sara is a very pretty actress.” When questioned further, the actor politely said, “Haan main matlab coffee peena chahunga! (I would like to go for a coffee with her)” 

Watch the clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are sure his reply must have made Sara very happy.

In the show, Sara also talked about her parents divorce. "I feel that it`s very important to respect what other people want. I see my father today and I see my mother today and they are both much happier than I think they would have been together. And therefore everybody around them is happier. And I think what I have now is two very comfortable homes as oppose to one very uncomfortable home. I really think that I win."
Sara also mentioned that people say she is a combination of both her parents. 

"Imagine, I mean Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have a kid, and that kid is me. Of course, I am weird."

Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with `Kedarnath`, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty`s `Simmba` opposite Ranveer Singh. 

Tags:
Kartik AryanSara Ali KhanKoffee With KaranSaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorRanbir Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close