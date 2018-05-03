Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body and love for NY in these photos — Check out

New Delhi: Gorgeous daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. And the young girl is making all efforts to prep herself for the role and look flawless on the screen.

Sara is often spotted visiting her gym and spending her time sweating it out there. And on Thursday, Sara was once again clicked coming out of her gym in pink tank top and gymming shorts and her hair tied into a braid.

Check out her photos here:

On the professional front, Sara was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.