हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets clicked post dance rehearsals at Andheri — Pics inside

Sara is reportedly prepping up for a song sequence for her upcoming action-masala flick 'Simmba'. 

Sara Ali Khan gets clicked post dance rehearsals at Andheri — Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. And the debutante is putting in all efforts to make her debut on the big screen commendable. 

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara is often spotted at a dance studio for rehearsals. And this Monday was no different. The 21-year-old was clicked by the shutterbugs post her dance rehearsals at a studio in Andheri. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

By now, we know that Sara loves to play around with ethnic wear and for her rehearsals. However, this time, she was clad in a red-knotted top which she teamed with block printed pants. As for the rehearsals, it appears like Sara is prepping up for a song sequence for her upcoming action-masala flick 'Simmba'.  As for the unversed, 'Simmba' is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film 'Temper.' 

Apart from taking time out for dance rehearsals, Sara is often spotted sweating it out at the gym. She recently made her debut at Instagram and since then, she has been sharing her pictures with her fans on the social media. 

On the work front, Sara has two films in her kitty. Apart from 'Simmba' she will also be seen in 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan dance rehearsalsSaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorSimmbaRanveer SinghKedarnath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close