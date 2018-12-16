Sara Ali Khan gives 'Boss Lady' vibes in latest pictures

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara made her Instagram debut in August this year and since then has been sharing mesmerising pictures of herself.

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan received a warm welcome in Bollywood as her debut film 'Kedarnath' has striked the right chord with the audience. The film is being loved by audience as well as the critics and Sara's portrayal of 'Mukku' is being admired. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Even before she made her debut, Sara was quite popular. For the unversed, she is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh and has various fan clubs dedicated to her on social media.

The pretty actress took to Instagram once again and shared a picture that will give you major 'Boss Lady' vibes.

Dressed in a red outfit, Sara looks like the epitome of elegance and grace.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The actress has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28

