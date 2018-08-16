हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Kareena celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday—See pics

But hey, we missed Taimur in the clicks.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Kareena celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan turns a year older on August 16, and to make this day special, the family hosted a midnight birthday bash. Gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan and handsome son Ibrahim Ali Khan came to together to celebrate daddy cool's 48th birthday.

Kareena looked gorgeous wearing wide pants and a black net sleeveless top. Saifu wore a red bandana with an all-white shirt and pants. He is seldom seen without his bandana these days. Karisma, Soha and Kunal Kemmu were also seen in attendance and shared some inside pictures on social media.

But hey, we missed Taimur in the clicks. Maybe it was late at night, and guess the little munchkin was sleeping.

On the professional front, Saif's web-series debut with Netflix Originals 'Sacred Games' helped him garner some rave reviews too. The Netflix outing 'Sacred Games' proved to be a newsmaker fetching him massive applause. Next, he will be seen in a project where he will play a Naga Sadhu and has to sport dreadlocks. He will be seen playing a baba who is a bounty hunter too.

The film by Navdeep Singh has been titled 'Hunter' and will be set at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Here's wishing Saif a happy birthday!

