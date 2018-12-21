Sara Ali Khan is elegance personified in a white lehenga—Pics

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is winning hearts these days owing to her fantastic performance in her debut film 'Kedarnath'. The film hit the screens on December 7 and starred Sara in the lead role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Audience and critics have welcomed Sara with open arms in Bollywood and the actress has a massive fan-following.

Sara often shares pictures and videos on social media app Instagram and keeps her followers updated with deets from her life. The pretty actress shared a pic in a white lehenga recently and we can't help but notice how elegant she looks.

Check it out here:

The actress has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28

Reports are that Sara has been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' as well. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.