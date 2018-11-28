हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact: Soha Ali Khan

Sara is all set to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', which releases on December 7.

Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact: Soha Ali Khan
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan says she is excited for her niece Sara Ali Khan's acting debut in Bollywood and is hopeful that she will make a big impact with her work.

Sara is all set to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', which releases on December 7.

Sara's also has 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to hit cinema houses on December 28.

When asked about Sara's two big back-to-back films, Soha said, "She is very talented. I liked the promo of 'Kedarnath' and I liked her work in it. I saw the episode of 'Koffee with Karan' and that also I enjoyed watching."

"She is confident, talented and she has got the right film to launch her, the promo of which looks exceptional. I think she is going to make a big impact and I wish her all the best," Soha told reporters here on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday. 

Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much 'capable'. "I don't think she needs it. She is very capable. My mother always said, there is always a director on the sets of a film and you must follow the director." 

Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan have become internet sensation and she says she is aware of the kids' popularity on social media. She was talking at the launch of Miko2, the robot, developed to educate, engage and entertain kids of above five years of age.

"As a parent we want development of our child. Working parents are unable to spend time with the child so they look for ways to stimulate the child, how do we give them the right values, how do we be with them emotionally, virtually, educationally and responsibly. "This (Miko 2) is fun, interactive, entertaining, etc," Soha said. 

