Sara Ali Khan keen to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period film

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' only recently. The film has been widely appreciated and moreover, Sara was lauded with positive feedback for her performance from both critics as well as the audience.

The young girl recently expressed her wish to work with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a period-drama film. Bhansali, the master director of Bollywood, is known for his love for making films on period subjects. Bhansali rose to fame with the commercially successful and widely acclaimed romantic-drama 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas' and later went on to make 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Speaking exclusively to Bombay Times, Sara said, "It will be a dream come true to work with Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a period drama. I love cultural and social history. Our country’s history is so intense and enriching. It is so interesting to learn about the Mughal period, the Vedic period and the history of Indian temples, too. I find all these chapters from history very fascinating."

Sara is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming action-masala film 'Simmba' also starring Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood. The film is arriving in theatres on December 28, 2019.