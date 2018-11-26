हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this pic—See inside

Sara made her Instagram debut in August this year and since then has been treating her fans with breathtaking posts.

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this pic—See inside
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. The film is slated to release on December 7 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Even before her debut, Sara is a star and has a mamoth fan-following. The budding actress is often clicked by the paps and her pics go viral in no time.

The actress took to Instagram stories and shared a pic which will leave you awestruck!

Check out the screenshot here:

Coming to 'Kedarnath', the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The trailer of 'Kedarnath' had dropped a while ago and garnered a lot of attention. The trailer shows tale of two lovers and keeps you on the edge of your seat till the very end. Before the trailer launch, Sara took to Instagram to share a few pics and captioned the post as 'Cinderella moment'. In a floral crop top and white long skirt, the star kid looked angelic!

Sara has another film scheduled for release in December. She was roped in by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Ranveer Singh.

'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release and will be Ranveer's first film post his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

