Sara Ali Khan looks fit and fab post her workout session — In Pics

Sara was clicked outside her Bandra gym on Monday afternoon.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her debut film 'Kedarnath'. The film hit the screens on December 7 and has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. 'Kedarnath' also stars actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. After receiving much praise for her role in the film, Sara is all set to star with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'.

Meanwhile, despite having a busy schedule because of film promotions and Bollywood awards night and parties, the young girl has been making sure to sweat it out at the gym. On Monday, she was clicked outside her Bandra gym as she stepped out in a white tee and black shorts. 

Take a look at her photos: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking of her upcoming film 'Simmba', it is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. The film follows Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer, who is forced to transform himself after tragedy strike those near him. 

Recently, several reports claimed that Sara has been in talks for a film which will star none other but his dad and one of the most popular actors of Bollywood - Saif Ali Khan. Saif was last seen in the movie 'Chef' which was all about the bond between a father and son. As per a DNA report, the 47-year-old actor has given his nod to a film by director Nitin Kakkar.

Speaking about the project, Saif had told DNA, "Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good."

The report further reveals that the movie will be based on a relationship between a father and a daughter. A source told DNA that the movie is a comical but poignant take on a father-daughter relationship and the equation the two share. The film will also have a message.

 

