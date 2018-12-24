Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh troll each other on Instagram-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most promising debutantes Sara Ali Khan and the king of quirks Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their upcoming film 'Simmba'. The actors are on a promotional spree and are promoting their film on various platforms. Apart from being great co-stars, Ranveer and Sara also share a great camaraderie. Recently, the dup posted funny pictures of each other on their Instagram and turned trolls for each other.

Check out their Instagram stories:

Action-comedy 'Simmba', the film is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. Fans are excited to see Ranveer's first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone and what makes the film even more special is that it is Sara Ali Khan's second film after her debut with 'Kedarnath'!

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Her debut 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics and the young actress has been appreciated for her performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', fans eagerly waiting for Sara Ali Khan's next.

A couple of days back, the song 'Tere Bin' from the film was unveiled and Sara's crackling chemistry with Ranveer grabbed eyeballs. Filmed in the picturesque backdrop of Switzerland, 'Tere Bin' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur. The first song to be released from the film was 'Aankh Maarey' and it turned out to be a chartbuster.

'Simmba' is helmed by Rohit Shetty and it expected to be a major crowd puller. The film will hit the screens on December 28.