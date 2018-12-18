हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan reveals how grandmother Sharmila Tagore reacted after watching 'Kedarnath'

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan making her Bollywood debut. The actress forayed into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at box office already and has received positive reviews.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sara was asked about her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's reaction after watching the film. To this, the young actress said “Dadi is extremely proud. She is getting a lot of messages from people and she messaged mom which was a big one for me. I think dadi messaging mom, after you know... life, that we have, that was really something. That's amazing. If as a character, you can bring audiences together and as an individual you can bring your family together for 30 seconds also, that's something.", quoted the report.

The actress has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28.

