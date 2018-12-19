हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3?

It appears that Sara has already impressed a lot many filmmakers.

Sara Ali Khan roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3?
File photo

New Delhi: The year 2018 seems to be very exciting for Sara Ali Khan. She made her debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' which earned lots of accolades from all over. And now, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming action-drama 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and the song 'Aankh Maare', a recreated version of hit chartbuster of 90, is an instant hit. 

Well, it appears that Sara has already impressed a lot many filmmakers as offers have started to roll in for her. Recently, buzz said that Sara has bagged Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' opposite Tiger Shroff and has replaced Disha Patani as the female lead of the film.

However, giving us a clear insight, Sara dismissed all the speculations saying "the rumours aren't true."

The first and second instalment of the hit franchise, 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 2' had featured Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani as the female lead opposite Tiger. 

Earlier, a TOI report had claimed that Sara may share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowarikar's upcoming period-drama 'Panipat'. The report stated that Ashutosh had expressed his wish to cast Sara and Arjun in a film woven around three battles fought between the 16th and 18th centuries. However, no word of confirmation was given by the makers! 

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan filmKedarnathSimmbaRohit ShettyKedarnath filmAshutosh Gowarikar

