Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable moment with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar—View pic

New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. Sara was initially supposed to debut in 'Kedarnath' but the film's release has now been delayed. Hence, the star kid will be seen making her debut with 'Simmba' in December this year. The film has superstar Ranveer Singh playing the male lead.

Sara has recently made her Instagram debut and each time she posts a picture, it goes viral in no time. She is is superstar Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter and is all set to make a splash on screen! The budding actress's latest Instagram post is all things love! It shows the team of 'Simmba' and will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Check out the pic here:

The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar.

'Simmba' is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film 'Temper' making it even more interesting to watch. Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Apart from Simmba, 'Ranveer' will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and '83' which tells the story of India's 1983 World Cup Victory. The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.