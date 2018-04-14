Sara Ali Khan snapped post gym session — See photos

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar's film 'Simmba' opposite none other than Ranveer Singh. And the star kid, who has been snapped several times outside her gym, was once again clicked hitting her gym looking an absolute stunner.

Looking at her photos, we assume that Sara is putting in all her efforts to attain 'that' best body.

In the meantime, we hear that the shooting of Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' will restart this month. The film fate had run into trouble following differences between director Abhishek Kapoor and his co-producers, KriArj Entertainment. However, after months of delay, the film got the new producer. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ronnie Screwvala will now co-produce 'Kedarnath' with director Abhishek Kapoor and the film will now hit screens early next year.

Earlier, the film was set to release in December 2018. L

Ronnie Screwvala had also produced Abhishek's Kai Po Che!, which released in 2013.