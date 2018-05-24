Sara Ali Khan spotted with daddy Saif Ali Khan in Bandra—See pics

New Delhi: Nawab Saif Ali Khan has been sporting a beard and a rugged look these days. The superstar was recently spotted with daughter Sara Ali Khan in Bandra and the shutterbugs went crazy with clicks. The father-daughter duo can be seen donning their comfy best.

While Saif opts for a grey t-shirt and dark blue casual track pants, Sara glows in her traditional kurta and palazzo look. She wore a printed long kurta which is best suited for summers and paired it up with white cotton wide palazzos. We love her style, any day!

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.