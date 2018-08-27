हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan tells photographer not to click pics as she makes donations outside a temple - Watch

The pretty girl had visited the Shree Mukteshwar Shani temple in Juhu recently along with her brother Ibrahim.   

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, who may have never had problems with the paparazzi for clicking her pics, recently objected to being photographed outside a temple.

The pretty girl had visited the Shree Mukteshwar Shani temple in Juhu recently along with her brother Ibrahim. Like any other devotee, Sara and Ibrahim were collecting their footwear before stepping out of the temple. 

After getting out, Sara requested the photographer not to click or make a video of her while she was doing charity.

A video of her telling that unknown person not to click pics has surfaced online. A fan club of the actress shared the video.

Take a look at it here:

 

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Amrita Singh is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She was initially roped in by Abhishek Kapoor for a film titled Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release in November. She also bagged a Rohit Shetty film opposite Ranveer Singh titled Simmba and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Reports suggest that Kedarnath may release next year and hence Simmba may mark Sara's debut in Bollywood. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, who is the spitting image of his father, too may follow in his sister's footsteps but we have to wait longer to see him make his debut.

