Teachers' day

Sara Ali Khan thanks Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kapoor on Teachers' Day and her post is unmissable!

This clearly shows how well Sara has been groomed!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is a beautiful young budding actress who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. While suspense is still on which one of the two—'Kedarnath' or 'Simmba' will be her launch pad—the actress made sure she thanks her mentors on social media.

On Teachers' Day, Sara, who recently joined Instagram officially shared posts for both the directors along with a heartwarming note. For Abhishek Kapoor, who directed her in 'Kedarnath', she wrote in Hindi along with some on-set pictures. “शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी। #kedarnath #jaibholenath #shambu”

For Rohit, she wrote: “Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!!

Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. #simmba #gratitude #boss”

This clearly shows how well Sara has been groomed as the young actress is expressing her gratitude towards her first mentors. 

In 'Kedarnath', Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput while in 'Simmba', she will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh. The latter is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018. 

