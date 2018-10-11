हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wishes Happy Navratri with an adorable pic clicked at Vaishno Devi

Sara Ali Khan wishes Happy Navratri with an adorable pic clicked at Vaishno Devi
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, who has been spotted outside temples a number of times, took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful photograph clicked at Vaishno Devi.

The pretty young girl, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, comes across as a very spiritual person. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara, took to her Instagram to post: "Happy Navratri!!  #positivevibes #celebrations #dandiya #singanddance #jaimaatadi (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Navratri!! #positivevibes #celebrations #dandiya #singanddance #jaimaatadi

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

She was initially roped in by Abhishek Kapoor for a film titled Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release in November. 

Reports suggest that Kedarnath may release next year. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

Simmba produced by Karan Johar and directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to release on December 28.

