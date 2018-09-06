हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's crazy workout video is a must watch!

She has several fan clubs dedicated to her.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s crazy workout video is a must watch!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan all set to make her mark in the movie business. Paps love to click her pictures and we must say that she looks super pretty in all of them.

She has several fan clubs dedicated to her and one of the fan pages shared a workout video of Sara. The budding actress is a fitness freak and pumps up the iron regularly.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picsgym videosSaif Ali KhanKedarnathSimmba

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close