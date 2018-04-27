Sara Ali Khan's gym wear is giving us major Miami feels —Photos

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara is working hard to make a lasting first impression with her debut film in Bollywood. She is paparazzi's favourite star kid and is often spotted either outside the gym or yoga centre. We must say, she keeps her fitness game on point.

Sara was recently clicked outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. The budding actress was sporting a nice combination of a light pink top with bright coloured halter along with a big carry-it-all bag which had shades of fuschia. And do not miss the glow on her face.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, she floored everyone with her traditional salwar-kameez look. She paired it with a Lehariya dupatta and we must say she looked minty fresh. The young actress is often clicked wearing traditional Indian wear and carries them quite well. Whether it's the ethnic Indian style, Western wear or her workout outfits—Sara looks graceful in all.

On the work front, Sara was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.