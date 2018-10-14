हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's paragliding video will tempt you to plan your next vacation ASAP - Watch

In the videos shared by Sara, we can see her paragliding across the spellbinding Swiss Alps.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s paragliding video will tempt you to plan your next vacation ASAP - Watch

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan is fun-loving and a complete adventure freak! And her latest Instagram videos are proofs. The pretty young girl is in Switzerland to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Simmba and she is making most of the trip.

In the videos shared by Sara, we can see her paragliding across the spellbinding Swiss Alps. Sara looks visibly ecstatic as she flies up in the sky and unravels the adventure-freak in her.

She wrote: "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it.  #skyisthelimit #flyinghigh #swissalps (sic)."

Check out the videos embedded below:

These videos will tempt you to plan your next vacation soon and make you green with envy.
Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar.

She was initially roped in by Abhishek Kapoor for a film titled Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release in November. 

Reports suggest that Kedarnath may release next year. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same. Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

