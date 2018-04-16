Sara Ali Khan's salwar kameez look post her gym session is winning our hearts—Pics

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all gung-ho about her big screen debut in Bollywood. The stunning Sara is a mirror image of her mommy and keeps her fitness game on point. Often spotted either working out at the gym or heading to one, her pictures go viral in no time.

Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. So, recently she was clicked outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai but this time not in her workout wear. She rather stepped out wearing a traditional salwar kameez with Lehariya dupatta and we must say she looks minty fresh.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The young actress is often clicked wearing traditional Indian wear and carries them quite well. She looks graceful in the salwar-kameez and that bright violet-blue dupatta adds to her complete look. Do not miss the chappals too! Turquoise coloured ethnic flats are complementing her overall traditional attire of the day.

On the work front, Sara was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan—all will be making their foray into Hindi films this year.

One word for the audience—Brace yourself!