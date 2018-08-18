हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's second Instagram post has her shining like the sun—See pic

Sara posted her second picture on Saturday and she is shining bright like a sun in this one!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. Sara will play the leading lady in the film which will also star ace actor Ranveer Singh. Earlier, the actress was to debut with 'Kedarnath' but since the release of the film has been postponed, 'Simmba' will be the film that will kick star Sara's career! The young budding actress recently made her Instagram debut on the occasion of Independence Day. Her first picture was a pop-art image of Rabindranath Tagore and it had India's national anthem written over it.

Sara posted her second picture on Saturday and she is shining bright like a sun in this one! The caption of the pic is, "If you want to shine like the sun, burn like the sun"

Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Beautiful, right? We feel the same! It has been just three days since Sara been on Instagram and the gorgeous girl has 2,94,000 followers already! Her fan-following is evident from these numbers and we can't wait to watch her dazzle on the silver screens. 

Sara is not the only star kid who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Actors like Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother) and Janhvi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter) have made their debut with 'Dhadak' already. Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Pandey will also make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'.  

